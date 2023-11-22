Reality check for cement sector as prices dip in Nov

The pace of capacity additions also has a bearing on pricing prospects. “North is expected to witness the second highest capacity addition in the country over the next two years after south. In FY24, an additional cement capacity of 6-7 million tonnes is expected to come on stream in the north, which is close to 18% of the total incremental capacity expected in the sector throughout the country in FY24," said Ravleen Sethi, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.