Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has benefited immensely from the surge in global crude oil prices so far and the effect of this was visible in its June quarter performance. At the same time, the company has not been lucky on production as the pandemic has caused disruptions. It is this that investors will keep a close watch on going ahead.

ONGC disappointed on crude production, which declined 4.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 4.596 million metric tonnes (mmt) for the June quarter. Notably, Q1FY21 had seen higher disruptions due to the pandemic. Gas production continued to decline. Production fell 5.3% y-o-y to 5.108bcm (billion cubic metres). Including joint ventures, gas production was down 4.3%.

Gas production was expected to rise in FY21 itself but has got delayed due to the pandemic. The company plans to increase gas production by 12bcm over the next five years and oil production by 5mmt.

View Full Image A healthy show

“We note, however, that ramp-up of KG 98/2 production, which is expected to add 3bcm in FY23 and another 2bcm thereafter, and also 2mt of oil, will be the key monitorable to achieve these numbers," said analysts at Centrum Broking Ltd in a note.

However, for now, delays in production at the KG-DWN-98/2 field continue amid restrictions on international movement due to covid-19.

In line with the aforementioned delays, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have estimated production at 24mmt/27.8bcm in FY24 and lowered their FY23 estimates to 23.2mmt/25.8bcm.

Even as gas production may rise, what matters are the realizations from both gas and crude. Gas prices have continued to decline and hence the company’s realizations of $1.79 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal units) during the quarter were down by 25.1% on a y-o-y basis. That said, with the rise in spot gas prices and international gas prices, administered prices of gas may also see an upward revision in the upcoming six-monthly review, applicable from 1 October.

Analysts at Nomura Asia Pacific Research expect a sharp rise in gas prices. For APM gas, they expect prices to rise by $1-1.1/mmBtu to $2.9/mmBtu in October 21, and further to $4/mmBtu in April 22. Realizations on the crude front though do not look up, given the recent drop in global crude oil prices. Brent crude prices are closer to $70/ barrel, off the peak of $75/barrel seen in July.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect prices to normalize further to $60-65/barrel as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) gradually increases its oil production (by 0.4 million barrels of oil per day every month from August). They forecast Brent price of $63/$60 per barrel for FY22 and FY23, respectively. These, however, will still be higher than the $44 a barrel in FY21.

For Q1FY22, ONGC reported net realizations at $65.59 a barrel from its nominated fields, much better than $28.87 a barrel in the year-ago quarter. As Brent cools off, gas prices may give some support to realizations, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, the rise in crude realizations and value-added products (VAP) sales supported overall performance, resulting in 76.9% y-o-y and 8.6% sequential increase in standalone gross revenues. Ebitda margins at 52.8% were better than 47.8% in the previous quarter and 45.4% in the year-ago period. VAP production rose 9% to 786,000 tonnes, which offset the weakness in the gas segment in Q1FY22

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.