What the drastic debt cut means for builders

“For real estate developers, debt coming down is very positive as it gives them comfort, especially from lenders’ side (banks) because they keep needing funds for new projects. Also, with debt coming down, your credit ratings would improve and thereby reduce the cost of borrowing. Developers with improved credit rating could benefit by a minimum of 50bps while raising fresh funds, and this number could be higher depending on the quantum of debt reduction," said Abhishek Lodhiya, lead analyst at Yes Securities Ltd. One basis point is 0.01%.