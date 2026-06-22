For realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.
Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar are other parts of MMR, managed by different municipal corporations. For now, BMC’s water curbs could adversely affect some micro-markets of Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Mulund. But even at a pan-India level, a worry is that supply-chain disruptions and rising cost pressures may delay deliveries as the aftermath of West Asia war is playing out.