Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

For realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Mumbai accounts for nearly 69% of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for completion in MMR during 2026.
Mumbai accounts for nearly 69% of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for completion in MMR during 2026.(Reuters)
Summary

Stock returns in real estate companies would be dictated by company-specific factors such as launch pipelines, geographical presence, and the pace of project execution

Gift this article

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.

Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar are other parts of MMR, managed by different municipal corporations. For now, BMC’s water curbs could adversely affect some micro-markets of Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Mulund. But even at a pan-India level, a worry is that supply-chain disruptions and rising cost pressures may delay deliveries as the aftermath of West Asia war is playing out.

Also Read | How stress is building across global real estate, in five charts

A record 540,000 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities in 2026, as per Anarock. Cities with the largest completion pipelines (MMR, Pune and Bengaluru) are particularly sensitive to sustained input costs inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules and simultaneously manage margin pressures, it cautions.

Already, pre-sales or bookings growth is set to moderate in FY27, signalling that the residential realty upcycle may be behind. An increased divergence in company performance is likely; growth for listed developers would remain driven largely by consolidation-led market-share gains. Usually, construction activities are slow in the months of June and July. Also, developers tend to maintain a buffer in delivery timelines. However, if water curbs are extended by other civic bodies, execution could become challenging.

Delivery pressure

Delayed home unit deliveries do not bode well for developers’ cash flows and collections. In FY26, aggregate pre-sales improved 17% for 23 listed realty firms; collections rose 16% year-on-year, showed Nuvama Research analysis. Healthy collections and contained debt have given realty companies the legroom to invest in business development activities. These companies have utilized nearly a third of collections (and virtually the entire operating cash flows) towards land-related capex in FY26 versus 35% in FY25, 27% in FY24 and 21% in FY23, said Nuvama report dated 3 June.

Also Read | Godrej Properties sets abmitious ₹39,000-crore sales target for FY27

In the June quarter (Q1FY27), some key projects that could be unveiled are Godrej Properties’ Samaris in Gurgaon and Vanantara in Bengaluru; Prestige Estates Projects’ Golden Grove, Hyderabad and Sobha’s Crescent, Gurgaon.

But, investors’ sentiment on the sector is downbeat. So far in 2026, the Nifty Realty index has slid 9%. Elevated home prices have fuelled affordability issues, which are feared to dent property demand as it is high-ticket purchase. Also, rising probability of interest rate hikes by the central bank can push borrowing cost for developers and home loan for end-users, higher. Plus, the steep outflows of foreign funds from Indian equity market have taken sheen off the realty stocks’ returns.

Discussions with investors suggest foreign institutional investors, which were dominant shareholders of the sector, are continuously reducing exposure to India, said an HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) report. Preference is changing towards low-beta sectors in India or artificial intelligence-related plays, and free cash flow to equity, coupled with rising pre-sales, remain elusive, it added.

Given this, stock returns would be dictated by company-specific factors such as launch pipelines, geographical presence, and the pace of project execution.

Also Read | West Asia war anxiety is sending NRIs back to Kerala's property market
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketFor realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency

For realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Mumbai accounts for nearly 69% of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for completion in MMR during 2026.
Mumbai accounts for nearly 69% of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for completion in MMR during 2026.(Reuters)
Summary

Stock returns in real estate companies would be dictated by company-specific factors such as launch pipelines, geographical presence, and the pace of project execution

Gift this article

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.

Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar are other parts of MMR, managed by different municipal corporations. For now, BMC’s water curbs could adversely affect some micro-markets of Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Mulund. But even at a pan-India level, a worry is that supply-chain disruptions and rising cost pressures may delay deliveries as the aftermath of West Asia war is playing out.

Also Read | How stress is building across global real estate, in five charts

A record 540,000 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities in 2026, as per Anarock. Cities with the largest completion pipelines (MMR, Pune and Bengaluru) are particularly sensitive to sustained input costs inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules and simultaneously manage margin pressures, it cautions.

Already, pre-sales or bookings growth is set to moderate in FY27, signalling that the residential realty upcycle may be behind. An increased divergence in company performance is likely; growth for listed developers would remain driven largely by consolidation-led market-share gains. Usually, construction activities are slow in the months of June and July. Also, developers tend to maintain a buffer in delivery timelines. However, if water curbs are extended by other civic bodies, execution could become challenging.

Delivery pressure

Delayed home unit deliveries do not bode well for developers’ cash flows and collections. In FY26, aggregate pre-sales improved 17% for 23 listed realty firms; collections rose 16% year-on-year, showed Nuvama Research analysis. Healthy collections and contained debt have given realty companies the legroom to invest in business development activities. These companies have utilized nearly a third of collections (and virtually the entire operating cash flows) towards land-related capex in FY26 versus 35% in FY25, 27% in FY24 and 21% in FY23, said Nuvama report dated 3 June.

Also Read | Godrej Properties sets abmitious ₹39,000-crore sales target for FY27

In the June quarter (Q1FY27), some key projects that could be unveiled are Godrej Properties’ Samaris in Gurgaon and Vanantara in Bengaluru; Prestige Estates Projects’ Golden Grove, Hyderabad and Sobha’s Crescent, Gurgaon.

But, investors’ sentiment on the sector is downbeat. So far in 2026, the Nifty Realty index has slid 9%. Elevated home prices have fuelled affordability issues, which are feared to dent property demand as it is high-ticket purchase. Also, rising probability of interest rate hikes by the central bank can push borrowing cost for developers and home loan for end-users, higher. Plus, the steep outflows of foreign funds from Indian equity market have taken sheen off the realty stocks’ returns.

Discussions with investors suggest foreign institutional investors, which were dominant shareholders of the sector, are continuously reducing exposure to India, said an HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) report. Preference is changing towards low-beta sectors in India or artificial intelligence-related plays, and free cash flow to equity, coupled with rising pre-sales, remain elusive, it added.

Given this, stock returns would be dictated by company-specific factors such as launch pipelines, geographical presence, and the pace of project execution.

Also Read | West Asia war anxiety is sending NRIs back to Kerala's property market
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketFor realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency
Read Next Story