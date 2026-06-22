For realty companies, there's shrinking room for complacency

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to suspend water supply to construction sites is a negative sentiment for Mumbai-focused realty firms. A scenario of prolonged curbs could push construction costs higher and hurt execution, thereby impacting project delivery schedules. Concreting, curing and plastering works depend on water supply.
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Oberoi Realty are among the prominent listed developers in Mumbai. Of the 207,000 housing units scheduled for 2026 completion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai accounts for 6 9% share, Anarock Research shows.
Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar are other parts of MMR, managed by different municipal corporations. For now, BMC’s water curbs could adversely affect some micro-markets of Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali and Mulund. But even at a pan-India level, a worry is that supply-chain disruptions and rising cost pressures may delay deliveries as the aftermath of West Asia war is playing out.
A record 540,000 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities in 2026, as per Anarock. Cities with the largest completion pipelines (MMR, Pune and Bengaluru) are particularly sensitive to sustained input costs inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules and simultaneously manage margin pressures, it cautions.
Already, pre-sales or bookings growth is set to moderate in FY27, signalling that the residential realty upcycle may be behind. An increased divergence in company performance is likely; growth for listed developers would remain driven largely by consolidation-led market-share gains. Usually, construction activities are slow in the months of June and July. Also, developers tend to maintain a buffer in delivery timelines. However, if water curbs are extended by other civic bodies, execution could become challenging.
Delivery pressure
Delayed home unit deliveries do not bode well for developers’ cash flows and collections. In FY26, aggregate pre-sales improved 17% for 23 listed realty firms; collections rose 16% year-on-year, showed Nuvama Research analysis. Healthy collections and contained debt have given realty companies the legroom to invest in business development activities. These companies have utilized nearly a third of collections (and virtually the entire operating cash flows) towards land-related capex in FY26 versus 35% in FY25, 27% in FY24 and 21% in FY23, said Nuvama report dated 3 June.
In the June quarter (Q1FY27), some key projects that could be unveiled are Godrej Properties’ Samaris in Gurgaon and Vanantara in Bengaluru; Prestige Estates Projects’ Golden Grove, Hyderabad and Sobha’s Crescent, Gurgaon.
But, investors’ sentiment on the sector is downbeat. So far in 2026, the Nifty Realty index has slid 9%. Elevated home prices have fuelled affordability issues, which are feared to dent property demand as it is high-ticket purchase. Also, rising probability of interest rate hikes by the central bank can push borrowing cost for developers and home loan for end-users, higher. Plus, the steep outflows of foreign funds from Indian equity market have taken sheen off the realty stocks’ returns.
Discussions with investors suggest foreign institutional investors, which were dominant shareholders of the sector, are continuously reducing exposure to India, said an HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) report. Preference is changing towards low-beta sectors in India or artificial intelligence-related plays, and free cash flow to equity, coupled with rising pre-sales, remain elusive, it added.
Given this, stock returns would be dictated by company-specific factors such as launch pipelines, geographical presence, and the pace of project execution.