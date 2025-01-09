Markets
Realty companies' Q3 to be mixed, followed by an action-packed Q4
Summary
- Seasonality and delayed approvals led to muted launches, hampering the sector’s pre-sales momentum in the half-year ending September.
The residential realty market is in an upcycle, yet real estate companies' December quarter (Q3FY25) results would bring selective cheer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more