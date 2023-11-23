Realty cos gear up to meet FY24 launch target
Summary
- Real estate companies are set to ride a wave of launches in the second half of the financial year. But the sector could face a bit of a dampener from delayed interest rate cuts, the slowdown in the IT sector, and outcomes of state elections.
Real estate stocks are in fine fettle and mirroring the upbeat mood is the Nifty Realty index, which has rallied by 62% so far in CY23. The reasons are simple. Demand is robust. Plus, a pause on the interest rate hiking cycle by the Reserve Bank of India has aided sentiments.