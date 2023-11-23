Realty cos gear up to meet FY24 launch target

But the tailwinds are reversing with the boom in the IT sector during the pandemic, which had given real estate sales a shot in the arm, fizzling out. The Indian IT sector is coping with demand uncertainty, which has meant subdued hiring. If the IT sector’s fortunes do not revive soon then it could have a bearing on the residential property sales momentum. Besides, any upward revisions in stamp duty on residential real estate post key state elections, such as in Telangana, could be a dampener.