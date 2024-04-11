Markets
Rising towers, soaring stocks: Will the good times last?
Summary
- With the Nifty Realty Index up 23% in 2024, most listed realty companies are trading above the value of their existing pipelines and any disappointment in pre-sales and launch trends could upset the apple cart.
Residential real estate companies are on a roll. Pre-sales or booking numbers of large realty firms for the March quarter (Q4FY24) indicate solid momentum, likely supported by slew of new project launches and existing inventory.
