Rising towers, soaring stocks: Will the good times last?

The question, of course, is whether these impressive pre-sales trajectory can be sustained. The management commentaries on FY25 launch pipeline and pre-sales targets will be crucial, especially given the high base. “Investors are concerned whether three of the largest developers can sell more than Rs20,000 crore each in FY25. We expect Q1FY25 to be slower due to delays in launches related to RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) approvals, and guidance will likely be conservative at the start of the year," read a Morgan Stanley report dated 9 April.