Realty firms with higher exposure to premium housing to fare better in Q42 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:06 AM IST
- Apart from FY24 pre-sales guidance, tracjectory of new launches and commentary on debt are among the crucial monitorables in the Q4FY23 management commentary
Rising interest rates translating to expensive home loans have played spoilsport for the affordable housing segment in the recent past. On the other hand, segments such as premium housing have been showcasing demand resilience.
