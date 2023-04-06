Realty firms with higher exposure to premium housing to fare better in Q4

"We expect pre-sales of ~Rs9000 crore for DLF; helped by the sell-out response to the Arbour project. Oberoi and Sobha likely to post ~30%+ sales growth. Former should see good performance of the Worli Three Sixty West project. For Sobha, good performance of its Gurgaon project and at the premium properties in Bangalore to help," according to the Jefferies report.