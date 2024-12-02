Realty's FY25 pre-sales goal hinges on H2 delivery

The launch momentum in H2FY25 is expected to be robust now that state elections are out of the way in Haryana and Maharashtra where key residential markets of Gurugram, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune are located. Further, it would be crucial to monitor the easing of approval-related challenges that developers are facing, especially in Bengaluru. This has severely impacted the performance of south-focused realty firms such as Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Sobha Ltd. These companies would have to do relatively more catch-up on pre-sales momentum than competitors like Godrej Properties Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha), who have fared relatively better.