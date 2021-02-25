Realty: Inventory falling across tier-1 cities but not enough to move the needle

According to real estate analysts, while the decline in unsold inventory is positive, it is not sufficient to translate into higher prices immediately, given the large supply. At a recently held Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) real estate conference, sector experts said that although sales volume growth was strong in the past few months, the growth in sales was limited to very select developers with most other developers facing a severe cash crunch due to lack of sales. Experts were of the view that price rise is likely to happen after stabilization of sales and reduction of inventory in the market. The lag could be from six months to two years, said experts at the CII conference.