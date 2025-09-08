Realty launches to improve, but pricier homes may dampen demand
While price hikes have aided the realisations of developers, they are expected to worsen affordability for prospective buyers, hurting demand momentum.
The pace of new residential project launches is poised to improve, especially in the second half of FY26 (H2FY26), as approval delays ease. So far in the September quarter (Q2FY26), some listed developers have unveiled new projects. In July, DLF Ltd launched WestPark project in Andheri, Mumbai; and Brigade Enterprises Ltd launched Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru. In August, Godrej launched Godrej Regal Pavilion Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad; and Brigade launched another project Brigade Lakecrest in Bengaluru. A recent channel check by Nomura Global Markets Research said that in September, Godrej Properties is expected to launch Godrej Sora Sector 53, Gurugram; and Sobha could see one or two launches (Sobha Magnus, Sobha Scarlet) in Bengaluru.