Realty launches to improve, but pricier homes may dampen demand

Major infrastructure projects announced in and around many regions in top cities have led to a spike in land prices. For instance, the expressway and the new international airport significantly pushed land prices higher in the Yamuna Expressway region in Delhi-NCR in recent years. In 2019, the average land prices here were ₹1,600/sq. ft and have touched ₹6,500/sq. ft in H12025-end, according to Anarock data. Likewise, in the same span, the Devanahalli region near Bengaluru International Airport saw land prices jump from nearly ₹2,200/sq. ft to ₹7,300/sq. ft Lodha Developers and Godrej Properties are expanding their presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad; Sobha is gaining a foothold in Noida and Mumbai.