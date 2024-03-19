Realty: Make room for a breather
Summary
- The base is high now. Also, property prices have risen as realtors pass on higher input costs. While this has led to improved realizations, further price hikes could derail demand momentum
The Nifty Realty index has zoomed over 100% in the last year. The spike is in tandem with pre-sales or booking trends indicating housing units are selling like hotcakes. The upmove continues to be driven by traction in luxury and premium segments, thus easing unsold inventory levels.