Realty sales heading towards a pressure point amid rising rates

In FY22, key listed developers saw record pre-sales increase of 47% year-on-year, according to IIFL Securities Ltd. For FY23, realty developers expect strong sales to continue, but analysts say there could be a slowdown as affordability takes a hit. In this calendar year, the Nifty Realty index has fallen by 20% and is seen remaining under pressure. The ongoing consolidation would aid market share gains for large developers, but the trajectory of new launches and pre-sales momentum remain crucial triggers for real estate stocks.