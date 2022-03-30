Bumper quarter sales lift the realty sector

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd estimate property sales of five out of six listed property developers under its coverage to hit a record in FY22. “Our analysis of data from Propequity shows that primary residential sales in top-seven cities were around 15-20% higher year-on-year in February," the analysts wrote in a 28 March report. Sales in these cities touched a record this quarter, despite some impact on volumes during January and February because of the impact of Omicron, according to the report.

