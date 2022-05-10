Realty stocks are on shaky ground for now

So far in CY22, the Nifty Realty index is down by 19% and is among the worst performing sectoral indices. This is in sharp contrast to CY21, when the index rose by 54%, aided by low interest rates, temporary concession on stamp duty in some regions and rising market share gains for listed companies from small and regi-onal developers. There may be room for further consolidation, but these concerns mean that real estate stocks are poised for a de-rating.