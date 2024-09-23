Markets
Realty stocks lose some ground as property boom takes a breather
Summary
- Realty stocks have softened as the property market cools, with sales dipping and launches slowing due to delayed approvals and tax uncertainties. While a rebound is expected in FY25, rising inventory and election-related disruptions may hinder growth.
India's residential property market is showing signs of cooling off, with several emerging pain points that could signal a slowdown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more