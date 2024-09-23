Realty stocks lose some ground as property boom takes a breather

According to IIFL Securities, the June quarter (Q1FY25) saw only 16% of overall FY25 guided launches. The launches in Q2FY25 are likely to mirror that of Q1FY25 and hence could negatively impact pre-sales for some companies such as DLF Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd, said IIFL in a report on 13 September. Further, the brokerage’s feedback from channel checks suggests high double-digit price increases especially for the National Capital Region and Bengaluru launches may be over.