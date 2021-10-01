Rebound in India's manufacturing sector PMI brings little joy

Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector continues to recover from the after-effects of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. But there are still some challenges that could upset this revival.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey showed that the headline index stood at 53.7 in September, up from 52.3 in August. A bounce back in the new orders and output sub-components of the PMI aided the up move in the headline index. Further, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the PMI averaged at 53.8, an improvement over 51.5 in the previous quarter. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below the threshold points to contraction.

However, economists warn of some other downsides that are likely to hinder a speedy economic recovery.

“Looking ahead, we maintain that a return to the mid-to-high 50 headline readings that followed last year’s nationwide lockdown is unlikely, due to the additional damage caused by the Delta outbreak to household and corporate balance sheets," said Miguel Chanco senior Asia economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics. He further added that, tellingly, consumer confidence and new investment plans have yet to turn a corner. More broadly, the lagged impact of the recovery in global oil prices will start to squeeze the broader economy, which remains very dependent on imported fuel."

Rising fuel, raw material and transportation prices pushed the overall rate of input cost inflation to a five-month high. Output prices, however, increased at a slower rate, the survey report showed.

Sharing a similar note of caution Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd said, “We think the recovery is now set to enter a slower phase. For a start, there are signs in other indicators that the initial boost to activity from looser containment measures is fading. In addition, global supply shortages could soon weigh on output." Aw highlighted that there is evidence suggesting that parts of the manufacturing sector, most notably carmakers, have been cutting production as a result of supply constraints.

Little wonder then that business confidence among manufacturers has been impacted. Also, despite the gradual improvement in the health of the Indian manufacturing sector, the employment scenario remains dismal. The survey report showed little change to manufacturing sector employment during September, as many firms reported compliance with government guidelines surrounding shift work.

Of course, a bright spot in this gloom is that India's pace of vaccination drive is continuing to pick. However, given the huge population, economists say that it would still take a few more quarters to inoculate the entire country, which could delay a full-fledged recovery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.