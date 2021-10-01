Rebound in India's manufacturing sector PMI brings little joy

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey showed that the headline index stood at 53.7 in September, up from 52.3 in August. A bounce back in the new orders and output sub-components of the PMI aided the up move in the headline index. Further, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the PMI averaged at 53.8, an improvement over 51.5 in the previous quarter. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below the threshold points to contraction.