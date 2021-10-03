Rebound in India’s manufacturing sector PMI offers little comfort

Aw added that there is evidence suggesting that parts of the manufacturing sector—most notably carmakers—have been cutting production due to supply constraints. Little wonder then that business confidence among manufacturers has not seen much improvement. Furthermore, for Q2FY22, the PMI averaged at 53.8, an improvement over the 51.5 in the last quarter. Also, despite the gradual improvement in the health of the Indian manufacturing sector, the employment scenario is dismal. The survey showed little change to manufacturing sector employment in September, as many firms reported the compliance of government guidelines surrounding shift work.