The sharp run-up in crude oil and natural gas prices owing to the opening up of economic activities post the pandemic’s second wave has improved demand prospects for the oil and gas sector. Firm oil demand has boosted the outlook for refining margins, and allied products such as petrochemicals (petchem) may see an increase in realizations.

All this has meant that the earnings outlook for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has improved. This optimism is visible in the roughly 24% increase in share prices from lows hit in July. The firm’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business has been hit by soft refining margins and weak petchem demand in the past few quarters.

“O2C profitability is improving with potential for upgrade to consensus estimate, assuming no fresh setback from covid," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in their note.

View Full Image Robust outlook

The benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRM) at around $5.3 a barrel currently are much better than the average of $2.1 a barrel seen in the June quarter and $1.8 a barrel in the March quarter. Analysts believe that RIL’s GRM may have improved to $8-10 a barrel, given that the company commands significant premiums over the benchmark.

In the petchem segment, the domestic volume recovery is likely to have been sharp. Moreover, strong festive season demand has widened the premium of domestic prices over imported polymers since August. As a result, Jefferies expects RIL’s petchem volume to recover to FY19 levels by end-FY22. They also expect RIL’s GRM to have improved by $2.4 since end-Q1FY22 based on the improvement in underlying product spreads.

Meanwhile, the O2C segment contributed about 47% to the consolidated segment Ebidta during Q1. The hope is that an improved earnings outlook may fetch higher valuations for this segment. Further, the contours of the Saudi Aramco transaction (expected in Q3) will determine any potential upside to the business’s value, analysts said.

The pandemic’s impact on business and a weak environment delayed the proceedings of stake sale to Aramco. The induction of Aramco’s chairman into the board of RIL is perhaps an indicator that the stake sale proceeds are gathering speed again.

But more than its mainstream petrochemical business, RIL’s investors have recently focused on its fastest-growing retail and digital services segment. The retail segment is expected to rebound as covid-related curbs during the June quarter are lifted. In the digital services business, Reliance Jio has maintained its leadership in mobile broadband, having added 6.5 million users during July, according to Nomura’s 23 September note. It also reported the highest net additions in wireless subscribers for the sixth successive month to reach 37.3% market share. As a result, Jio’s growth may continue to bolster the company’s valuations.

