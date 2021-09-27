Rebound in refining margins and petchem aid RIL’s outlook

But more than its mainstream petrochemical business, RIL’s investors have recently focused on its fastest-growing retail and digital services segment. The retail segment is expected to rebound as covid-related curbs during the June quarter are lifted. In the digital services business, Reliance Jio has maintained its leadership in mobile broadband, having added 6.5 million users during July, according to Nomura’s 23 September note. It also reported the highest net additions in wireless subscribers for the sixth successive month to reach 37.3% market share. As a result, Jio’s growth may continue to bolster the company’s valuations.