Rebound in Tata Motors stock suggests the worst is behind but is it?

Tata Motors Ltd’s shares jumped as much as 20% on Thursday, making it the top gainer among Nifty and Nifty Auto stocks. News that its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has resumed production in China, its key market, rekindled hope among investors.

The stock has fallen 67% between mid-January and early April, and the recent recovery has helped trim only about 20% of the losses. Tata Motors shares are still down 53% from its highs this year.

Needless to say, given the covid-19 pandemic and its consequences on consumer demand for vehicles, a sustained sales uptick may take some time. But, resumption of production across countries suggests that the worst is behind the company.

The company said it has resumed three-fourth of its budgeted production in China on the back of improved consumer demand in the region, which accounts for about 20% of JLR’s sales (Q4FY20 retail sales data). “In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to our showrooms," said a JLR media release.

China sales had tumbled 85% year-on-year (YoY) in February, when the world's populous country reeled under the virus outbreak.

Even so, it is better for investors to err on the side of caution. A note by Nomura Research on 29 April said, “Despite a stronger-than-expected rebound in economic activity in March, China’s real GDP growth slumped to -6.8% YoY in Q12020 from 6.0% in Q4 2019… Despite its initial success in containing covid-19, China still faces two dire challenges: collapsing external demand due to the pandemic and the rising threat of a second wave of infections."

Even if it is assumed that China returns to normalcy faster-than-expected, analysts are sceptical of recovery in the UK and US markets, which account for about 60-65% of JLR’s sales. The impact of global supply chain disruption and restoration, along with heightened competition as companies will try to grab markets, is likely to take a toll on profitability.

Besides, Fitch Ratings Ltd has downgraded Tata Motors’ long-term issuer default rating from BB- to “B" due to a 50% estimated drop in operating profit in the financial year ending March 2021.

The negative outlook factors in pain both for JLR and standalone business, where the commercial vehicle sales has a grim outlook and the passenger vehicle division offers nothing much to ride on.

So, the global auto major has myriad hurdles to cross before a rise in earnings per share backs the meteoric rise in stock price.

