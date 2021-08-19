SpiceJet Ltd’s shares have underperformed the broader markets since early 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc on passenger traffic demand, hurting profits. The stock is now 40% lower than its pre-covid highs seen in January 2020.

After reporting a standalone net loss of nearly ₹1,000 crore in FY21, FY22 has begun on a rough note with the June quarter (Q1) loss at ₹729 crore. Q1 was marred by the adverse impact of the second covid wave. The upshot: SpiceJet’s total operating revenues have dropped by 42% vis-à-vis Q4FY21 to ₹1,090 crore. Higher fuel costs as a percentage of revenues weighed on profitability. SpiceJet reported a loss of ₹264 crore at the Ebitdar level versus profit of ₹44 crore in Q4. Ebitdar is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals.

SpiceJet’s other income in Q1 included compensation of around ₹140 crore booked for costs incurred due to the grounding of 13 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. So far, the airline has booked about ₹1,380 crore as compensation from Boeing.

View Full Image Painful journey

To be sure, SpiceJet’s balance sheet is fragile, which makes it relatively more vulnerable in these trying times. As on 31 March, its consolidated negative net worth was ₹2,600 crore and cash (including bank balances) stood at ₹35.5 crore.

“Given the delay in Boeing compensation and stretched balance sheet, we cut our target multiple from 8 times to 7.5 times (17% discount to IndiGo) and arrive at a target price of ₹70 based on FY23 adjusted EV/Ebitdar," wrote Paarth Gala, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd in a report on 18 August. EV is enterprise value. The SpiceJet stock is currently trading close to ₹70 per share. “Swift execution of capital raise (QIP as well as cargo unit) and Boeing compensation shall go a long way in alleviating liquidity constraints," added Gala.

SpiceJet intends to hive off its cargo and logistics unit on a slump sale basis. This unit has been valued at ₹2,550 crore.

Hereon, investors will watch the pace of recovery in domestic passenger demand closely. Higher fuel prices are a big near-term worry given they account for a major chunk of operating costs for airlines. But that’s not all.

“The industry is fragmenting as Jet Airways could resume operations and new airlines plan to start operations sometime next year. New capacity additions could have a significant impact on the health of the industry," said analysts from HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd in a 17 August report.

Easing curbs and higher vaccination rate should help travel demand to some extent

