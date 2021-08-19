Recapitalization, demand revival to be key for SpiceJet

“Given the delay in Boeing compensation and stretched balance sheet, we cut our target multiple from 8 times to 7.5 times (17% discount to IndiGo) and arrive at a target price of ₹70 based on FY23 adjusted EV/Ebitdar," wrote Paarth Gala, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd in a report on 18 August. EV is enterprise value. The SpiceJet stock is currently trading close to ₹70 per share. “Swift execution of capital raise (QIP as well as cargo unit) and Boeing compensation shall go a long way in alleviating liquidity constraints," added Gala.