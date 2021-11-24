Reclaiming pre-covid earnings growth a distant dream for small companies

Based on their turnover in July-September 2021, companies have been classified as micro (up to ₹5 crore), small ( ₹5 crore- ₹75 crore), medium ( ₹75 crore- ₹250 crore) and large (more than ₹250 crore) This is in line with the central government's classification of MSMEs. The ratings agency has analyzed the quarterly earnings results of 2113 companies covering around 40 industries and spanning the last five quarters as well as of the pre-crisis period i.e., Q2 FY20. It should be noted that this analysis does not include companies from the banking and financial services industry.

