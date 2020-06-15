MUMBAI: India's record high foreign exchange reserves looks like the only beacon of hope for the markets amid a pandemic-ravaged economy. At over $500 billion, India is the fifth largest holder of foreign exchange and can cover 17 months of its imports. Surely, this is cause for some cheer especially when the prospects of economic growth are bleak.

But what should also be looked at is the other side of the coin. Forex reserves are built when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbs dollars, preventing the inflows to reach the real economy. In other words, the RBI believes that the economy is not in a position to absorb all of the dollar inflows. Allowing all the flows to reach the economy would mean asset price inflation and a threat to financial stability.

Therefore, rising forex reserves reflect the weakness of the real economy.

As the adjoining chart shows, the RBI’s forex interventions have significantly increased after the 2008 financial crisis. With global central banks in expansion mode, dollars seeking high returns were flowing into emerging economies such as India. But the RBI believed that the economy is not equipped to absorb all of these flows. This means that most of the rise in forex reserves could be attributed to the central bank’s vigor in absorbing dollar flows during periods of low growth. Economists believe that even in the current year, the central bank would continue with its big dollar purchases. Those at Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect the central bank to purchase $45 billion this year.

As for import cover, the shrinking import bill has more to do with increase in the cover than just the rise in reserves. India’s imports were 60% down year-on-year in April led by a combination of trade disruptions due to the pandemic and the sharp fall in global oil prices. That said, the fact that reserves cover 81% of external debt is a source of comfort.

