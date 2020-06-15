Record forex reserves should cheer, but just hold that enthusiasm

As the adjoining chart shows, the RBI’s forex interventions have significantly increased after the 2008 financial crisis. With global central banks in expansion mode, dollars seeking high returns were flowing into emerging economies such as India. But the RBI believed that the economy is not equipped to absorb all of these flows. This means that most of the rise in forex reserves could be attributed to the central bank’s vigor in absorbing dollar flows during periods of low growth. Economists believe that even in the current year, the central bank would continue with its big dollar purchases. Those at Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect the central bank to purchase $45 billion this year.