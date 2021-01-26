Record high order book is one of the many positives of L&T's Q3 earnings

Nonetheless, its order book remains strong. In fact at the end of the December quarter, its order book stood at record high of ₹3.31 trillion, which is its highest-ever orders booked in a quarter. Its management said that this was aided by many large contracts including the biggest EPC contract in the country ever - the High Speed Rail order. With labour availability almost back to normal, execution has improved. On the flipside, international order inflows remained subdued so far in this fiscal year. But the company has bid for several renewable solar energy projects in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. In the December quarter, domestic order flow rose 157% y-o-y, but international orders were down 31% y-o-y.

