Recovery in manufacturing PMI is cold comfort against stagnant GST collections

The data print showed that PMI bounced back to the expansion zone after having contracted for five months since March. Manufacturing output expanded in August to 52 compared to 46 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and a number below this points to contraction. This was led by new domestic orders as businesses reopened after the easing of lockdown restrictions, said the IHS Markit survey report.

However, this improvement pales in the backdrop of the stagnant Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection.

GST mop-up for August stood at ₹86,449 crore, slightly less than ₹87,422 crore collected in July. Compared to the same month last year, the collection is down 12%. With that, the gap to bridge the budgeted revenue target is only getting wider.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, now the required monthly run-rate for the rest of this fiscal would be around ₹1.5 trillion. This is impossible given the state of the economy, they said in a report dated 1 September.

"We note that FY2021 GST collections are budgeted at ₹13.4 trillion, ₹6.9 trillion for the central government and ₹6.5 trillion for the state governments. Even though there will be some improvement in collections over the next few months, we could still witness a CGST shortfall of ₹1.5-2.0 trillion against FY2021BE," added the Kotak report.

As for the PMI, economists are not reading too much into it. Given the rising number of new coronavirus cases, recovery in manufacturing activity could run out of steam.

Miguel Chanco, senior Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, says the signal from the PMI index is that the V-shape recovery in year-on-year manufacturing output is complete. According to Chanco, the manufacturing sector benefited early from the main exemptions made in the middle of the lockdown. Going ahead, while the Indian government will introduce more easing of restrictions, still rising cases will dampen its efficacy, he cautioned.

"In all, the "reopening stimulus" is unlikely to be as effective as it has been in other parts of Asia, as individuals will continue to be extremely wary of venturing out. Moreover, the lingering risk of the government being forced to reintroduce nationwidecurbs will keep business investment constrained," Chanco said in a report dated 2 September

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated