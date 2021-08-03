Recovery in PV, CV sales and exports push auto sales in July

As per Emkay Global, industry volumes increased to around 294,000 units, implying a robust 21% CAGR over two years. The volumes were compared with July ’19 numbers as 2020 also saw the impact of the pandemic. The two-year CAGR stood at 70% for Tata Motors, 19% for Maruti Suzuki and 12% for M&M, as per Emkay.