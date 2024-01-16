Markets
Red Sea crisis a storm for L&T?
Summary
- While L&T demonstrates resilience with domestic and West Asian orders, caution is advised due to potential impacts of regional tensions and increased freight costs on operations
If concerns about the impact of the Red Sea conflict on Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) are on investors' minds, the company's stock performance suggests a different story. Shares of L&T flirted with the fresh 52-week high of ₹ 3,605.7, hit on Monday.
