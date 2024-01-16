Red Sea crisis a storm for L&T?

“Red Sea conflict has led to sharp rise in ocean freight almost like 2-3 times in the last one month. This can impact Ebitda margins as L&T ships modules from India to Middle East (West Asia)," said Biswas. Though, he added, rates are still significantly below the peaks seen in FY22 and could be offset by the recent corrections in prices of solar modules and other commodities. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.