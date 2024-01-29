Red Sea crisis punctures outlook for Balkrishna Industries

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries Ltd is set to be a casualty of the Red Sea crisis and the ongoing geopolitical tensions. With the likelihood of shipment delays and higher freight costs, the management has guided for a flat year-on-year and sequential volume growth for the March quarter (Q4FY24). This is disappointing, especially since volume growth had only recently improved after four consecutive quarters of decline, with a 9.4%year-on-year increase in Q3FY24 to 72,749 tonnes.