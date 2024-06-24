Red-hot Dixon stock has risks too
Summary
- The stock’s expensive valuation multiple could act as a deterrent to fetch meaningfully higher returns from hereon, especially if earnings growth fails to meet the Street's elevated expectations.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd investors are sitting on handsome gains. The stock has delivered almost 150% in the last one year, and nearly 30% in the last one month. Dixon is engaged in electronic manufacturing services (EMS), and the prospects for the sector are bright thanks to the government’s initiatives to boost manufacturing through various production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes. But there is a problem—the stock’s expensive valuation multiple, which could act as a deterrent to fetch meaningfully higher returns from hereon, especially if earnings growth fails to meet the Street's elevated expectations.