Red-hot Dixon stock has risks too

Coming to the financials, the company has grown its sales at a CAGR of 40% during FY20 to FY24, with net profit growth of a little over 30%. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. The lower CAGR in net profit as compared to the sales is because the Ebitda margin in FY20 was 5.07%, which came down to 3.94% in FY24. The company is into contract manufacturing for various brands predominantly in the mobile phones wherein the Ebitda margins are thin. Mobile and EMS divisions accounted for nearly 60% of the total revenue for FY24. The company’s business is more of a volume game rather than the margin expansion with focus on overall RoCE, which is healthy at 34%. RoCE is return on capital employed.