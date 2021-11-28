Reer overvaluation should be a wake-up call to a strong rupee

To be sure, the Reer has indicated an overvaluation since 2019. This has coincided with the unprecedented dollar inflows into domestic markets, especially equities. While the RBI has absorbed a lot of these flows, the amount has been significant. Foreign investors have poured in $12 billion into domestic equities and bonds so far in 2021, and that has meant that the rupee has gained 2.5%. This winning streak is about to end now.