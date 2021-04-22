Subscribe
Refining margins improve, but virus led demand concerns weigh on OMCs

Refining margins improve, but virus led demand concerns weigh on OMCs

Crude oil prices are now softening, after having risen sharply, and it should bring respite to the OMCs.
3 min read . 22 Apr 2021 Ujjval Jauhari

Singapore GRM has improved to $2.4 per barrel in April 2021, which is likely to aid OMC earnings

Gross refining margins (GRMs), a measure of profitability for oil refining companies, remained subdued since the onset of the pandemic last year. For perspective: during FY19, FY20 and FY21, GRMs averaged at $4.9 a barrel, $3.2 a barrel and $0.7 a barrel, respectively. Indeed, the declining trend has been a cause for concern.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), which refine crude oil and are engaged in the marketing of auto fuels and other petroleum products, have seen weak GRMs impact their earnings in the recent past. This is despite the fact that marketing margins have remained firm.

