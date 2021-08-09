Regular deleveraging keeps SAIL’s growth prospects firm

Notably, it was the fourth consecutive quarter of profit at the operating level despite the impact of the lockdowns on sales. The sales volume at 3.3 million tonnes (mt) though declined by about one-fourth from 4.4 mt in Q4, realizations per tonne at ₹62,045 were much better than the ₹53,531 a tonne seen in Q4. This helped SAIL report Ebitda of ₹6,560 crore, up 7% sequentially despite standalone net revenues declining 11% sequentially.