Lupin Ltd received seven observations from the US drug regulator after the completion of recent inspections at its Goa facility. This has disappointed investors as it shows that the resolution of regulatory issues pertaining to manufacturing facilities is delayed.

The company said it was confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily. However, the facility has remained under US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) monitoring since 2017. Considering that the facility was a significant contributor to exports, investors would look for some concrete measures and positive developments.

The company’s ordeal with US FDA is not just limited to the Goa facility but five more manufacturing sites have received warning letters or official action indicates (OAI) status. Notably, the company’s Somerset plant in the US had failed to satisfy the drug regulator on compliance. Lupin was issued a warning letter for the Somerset facility on 21 June after inspection, as the remediation measures had failed to satisfy the regulator.

Not surprising, the stock is down 25% from the highs touched in June, including the roughly 2% fall on Monday.

Lupin will need to enhance its efforts to resolve the regulatory headwinds. With base business under pricing pressure, the company’s sales in the US have remained volatile. New product approvals and launches thereby remain critical to provide impetus and support to sales growth. With facilities facing regulatory headwinds, new product approvals and launches also remain under pressure.

Analysts said with regulatory issues pertaining, not only the commercial returns are impacted, but return ratios (return on investment) too are under duress. That said, the company’s potential inhaler products are on track for approval and are from a US FDA compliant site. However, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said its asset turn may be impacted due to a lack of approval from sites under the regulatory cloud.

During the June quarter, the company’s US sales at $172 million had contracted 10% from $195 million in the previous quarter. This was largely led by price erosion. The company expects to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the US and India businesses, and US revenues hitting $200 million run-rate by Q3FY22. The same will be watched for and may be aided by a ramp-up in Albuterol inhaler generics. September quarter is expected to remain soft. Moreover, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts expect Q4FY22 US revenues of $193 million at peak Albuterol market share. This is similar to Q4FY21 run rate of $195 million.

The company’s earnings, however, may get support from domestic formulations business growth. India revenues that had reported 27% year-on-year growth during Q1 are expected to maintain a double-digit growth trajectory. Helped by cost controls, the company expects to expand margins, too.

