Regulatory headwinds to keep Lupin’s earnings under check

During the June quarter, the company’s US sales at $172 million had contracted 10% from $195 million in the previous quarter. This was largely led by price erosion. The company expects to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the US and India businesses, and US revenues hitting $200 million run-rate by Q3FY22. The same will be watched for and may be aided by a ramp-up in Albuterol inhaler generics. September quarter is expected to remain soft. Moreover, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts expect Q4FY22 US revenues of $193 million at peak Albuterol market share. This is similar to Q4FY21 run rate of $195 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}