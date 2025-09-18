Reits are making hay while the sun shines, but potential risks lurk
Reclassified as equity, India’s Reits are capitalizing on favourable market conditions and strong demand, but must contend with potential risks to their growth.
Real estate investment trusts (Reits) are in the limelight following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s recent decision to reclassify them as equity instruments, a change from their earlier categorization as hybrid instruments. This move paves the way for their inclusion in equity indices, higher mutual fund allocations, and increased participation from institutional investors.