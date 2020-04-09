Covid-19 has served a big blow to India’s luxury hotel sector, just after it showed signs of an improvement in occupancy rates and room tariffs in January.

The big challenge for the capital-intensive sector is to manage heavy debt and interest costs, given that revenue and cash flows for several quarters will be weak.

Sector analysts had already factored in a demand drop, with the virus outbreak in January. But prolonged travel restrictions across the globe and the 21-day national lockdown have jeopardized the solvency of hotels.

A report by Edelweiss Securities Ltd stated: “While interest payments will have to be met, on the principal (loan) amount, refinancing from existing or new banks remains an option. This is dependent on the history, credit rating of the company along with the liquidity situation of banks."

Taking a hit.

After their restructuring, both EIH Ltd and the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd have an asset-light model, and debt levels are healthy. Analysts reckon that even Chalet Hotels Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd should be able to tide over short-term aberrations in cash flows.

Fortunately, thanks to the long-drawn downtrend in business, most hotels cut debt. Recent figures show debt-equity ratio of less than one for most firms, while few companies such as Lemon Tree have higher leverage of about two times. So, it may have to refinance its FY21 dues or delay its planned expansion to tide over these tough times.

A report by ICICI Direct Research said: “A drop in room rates due to abysmally low levels of occupancy and a sharp fall in non-room revenue (food and beverage, catering, etc.), hotels are likely to take a massive hit on profitability."

However, covid-19 has raised some pertinent questions. What if the domestic lockdown continues? What if the pandemic continues to impact global economies for a prolonged period?

Even after the pandemic is contained, it would take several quarters before confidence and economic well-being returns to lift prospects of travel and tourism. For now, it looks like the steep 35-45% correction in stock prices of most hotel companies is justified. The key for hotel firms, which are seized with hefty fixed costs, is to stay afloat until cash flows improve.

