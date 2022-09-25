Relax, it’s time to let the rupee depreciate

Between the end of 2021 and now, because of the continuous intervention by the RBI, the rupee has depreciated by around 8.9% against the dollar, which is lower than many other such currencies. This essentially implies that the rupee is overvalued, making exports uncompetitive to some extent and non-oil imports cheaper than they otherwise would have been. Hence, it’s important to let the rupee depreciate, leading to higher prices of imports in rupee terms. Higher costs of imports should help drive down non-oil imports and control the trade deficit.

