Relaxo Footwears may be better placed to ride the covid downturn

Akhil Parekh, analyst, Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: “Relaxo is a distribution-led format where a good amount of March quarter sales happen towards the last few weeks of March and as such, was affected more by covid-19 restrictions." On the other hand, this impact was not so pronounced in the case of Bata, which is essentially a retailer. “This also means that Relaxo is an asset-light business and rental costs are much lesser compared to Bata."